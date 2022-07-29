German econ minister: Putting Nord Stream 2 online not an option

German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks to the media after his information tour at the gas trading company VNG AG during a two-day tour under the heading of "Economy and work in times of crisis", due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation was not an option as this would only play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German economy minister said on Friday.

"That is why in my view it would be wrong and is not an option," Robert Habeck said in a conversation with representatives of a glass company in the state of Thuringia.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany but the German government decided it would not go into operation after relations with Moscow broke down ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are currently subdued. Russia's gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has given technical reasons for this, but many in the West see it as a retaliation measure against Western sanctions.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More

