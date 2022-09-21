German economy minister to make statement on Uniper at 0630 GMT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Uniper logo is seen at the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Companies Uniper SE Follow

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the ministry said.

Germany has been nearing a nationalisation of Uniper in the wake of an energy crisis that has left the government of Europe's top economy with few other options to keep its industry going. read more

