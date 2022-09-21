1 minute read
German economy minister to make statement on Uniper at 0630 GMT
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the ministry said.
Germany has been nearing a nationalisation of Uniper in the wake of an energy crisis that has left the government of Europe's top economy with few other options to keep its industry going. read more
