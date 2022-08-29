German economy minister says 'bitter reality' is Russia will not resume gas supply

German Economy and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck speaks during a news conference on the future use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in Berlin, Germany August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany faces the "bitter reality" that Russia will not restore gas supplies to the country, the German economy minister said on Monday, ahead of planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"It won't come back ... It is the bitter reality," Robert Habeck said in a panel with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month for unscheduled maintenance to the Nord Stream pipeline, Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

Already Russia has only been supplying 20% of the usual capacity of the Nord Stream 1 link from Russia to Germany.

It was not immediately possible to clarify whether Habeck meant the outage would be permanent or just that full supplies would not resume.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.