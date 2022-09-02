German economy ministry cautious on Nord Stream gas resumption data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nomination figures for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that suggest gas could flow again from Saturday should be viewed with caution, said a German economy ministry spokesperson.

The nominated amount can still change, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference on Friday.

"Things will become clearer over the course of Saturday morning, we can only closely watch the situation," said the spokesperson.

Gazprom this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET). read more

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams

