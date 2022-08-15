1 minute read
German energy market would collapse without gas levy - Habeck
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany had to introduce its new levy to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies or else its energy market would collapse, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.
"The alternative would have been the collapse of the German energy market, and with it large parts of the European energy market," Habeck told reporters in Berlin. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.