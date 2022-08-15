German energy market would collapse without gas levy - Habeck

German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrives to address the media after the announcement of the gas levy at Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in Berlin, Germany August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany had to introduce its new levy to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies or else its energy market would collapse, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"The alternative would have been the collapse of the German energy market, and with it large parts of the European energy market," Habeck told reporters in Berlin. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.