1 minute read
German energy watchdog looking into securing gas, power as 'highest' priority
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUESSELDORF, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany's energy watchdog on Wednesday said it was looking into questions around securing the country's supply of power and gas with the highest priority.
"This also affects the question of having sufficient power plant reserves available," a spokesperson for the Bundesnetzagentur said in an e-mailed statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.