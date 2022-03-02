German energy watchdog looking into securing gas, power as 'highest' priority

The logo of German federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur is seen at the headquarters of Germany's regulatory office for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway markets in Bonn, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany's energy watchdog on Wednesday said it was looking into questions around securing the country's supply of power and gas with the highest priority.

"This also affects the question of having sufficient power plant reserves available," a spokesperson for the Bundesnetzagentur said in an e-mailed statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.