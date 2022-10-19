German environment group submits objection to Uniper's floating LNG plan















BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German environmental group DUH said on Wednesday it has submitted a formal objection to Uniper's (UN01.DE) application for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wilhelmshaven.

Germany is acquiring LNG terminals as part of its efforts to diversify away from Russian gas, with the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven set to become the first hub.

Uniper said in July that it had received approval from state authorities to start construction immediately, though it would need to complete a full application process.

In its objection to Uniper's application, which DUH filed with local German authorities, the group took aim at what it said were deficiencies in accidents law, emissions protection and water rights.

It also criticised the lack of an end date for how long Uniper would be allowed to operate the facility.

The group, which said it did not aim to prevent the project, wants the operation of the ship to be limited to 10 years maximum.

"Transporting and consuming fossil gas indefinitely is simply no longer an option in times of climate crisis," said Sascha Mueller-Kraenner, DUH's national managing director.

Mueller-Kraenner also argued that Uniper's application was in violation of Germany's climate protection law and said DUH would be looking into taking legal action on that basis.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams











