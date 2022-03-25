German finance minister advises energy providers not to pay in roubles

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during a budget session, in the plenary hall of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, as demanded by Moscow, in an interview with broadcaster Welt on Friday.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin is trying to improve his economic situation here. If you pay in roubles - if you pay entirely in rubles - then it strengthens his currency," said Lindner, who added that the decision is with the suppliers.

"My advice is that we should not accept Putin's terms, but stick to the contracts as they were concluded," which is in dollars or euros, added Linder.

