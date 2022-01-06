German finance minister promises support for high energy prices

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the stability council in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner promised on Thursday to finance support to compensate people for higher energy prices.

"The government is looking into how it can help in the very near term those people for whom the growing costs of heating takes up a disproportionate part of their available income," Lindner told his Free Democrats (FDP) during a party meeting.

Like many countries across the world, Germany has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson

