German firms to sign LNG, hydrogen deals on Scholz's Gulf trip - official

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German companies will sign contracts on LNG and hydrogen power on the sidelines of a visit to the Middle East by Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting on Saturday, a government official said.

Germany wants to source energy globally, and the Gulf states are a building block to achieving that, the official added.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

