German firms to sign LNG, hydrogen deals on Scholz's Gulf trip - official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Companies Qatar Global Sukuk QSC Follow

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German companies will sign contracts on LNG and hydrogen power on the sidelines of a visit to the Middle East by Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting on Saturday, a government official said.

Germany wants to source energy globally, and the Gulf states are a building block to achieving that, the official added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.