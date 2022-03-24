German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

A compressor station of RWE is pictured in the western town of Huenxe January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies BDEW group calls on government to guard against disruption

Russian demand raises doubts over historic supply role

Russian gas still flowing west

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, potentially squeezing supplies and puzzling buyers over the consequences.

President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand added to market nervousness and calls into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics.

For more than 50 years, Moscow has ensured supply to Germany, even during the Cold War, and its main gas exporter Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has more than 40 long-term gas agreements with European counterparties. read more

But on Thursday, Germany's utilities association BDEW, which counts Gazprom customers RWE (RWEG.DE) and EnBW's (EBKG.DE) VNG (VNG.UL) as members, urged the government to devise an early warning system in case Russia stops supplies.

"There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate," BDEW president Kerstin Andreae said, citing Russian's demand for "unfriendly" countries, which include Germany, to pay for gas in roubles. read more

BDEW said the national energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, needs to set criteria by which industries and sectors would continue to receive supply, while household customers are protected under existing regulations.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said there was no need for an early warning mechanism and that supply was guaranteed, but added the situation needed to be monitored.

Russia's demand, which still needs to be backed by a concrete mechanism, left gas customers puzzling over the implications, with Japan, the biggest importer of Russian LNG in Asia, saying it was unclear how the rouble switch would work. read more

Tokyo Gas (9531.T) and Osaka Gas (9532.T), the country's two biggest local gas suppliers, said they were studying details on the rouble requirement, echoing similar remarks from Germany's VNG and other European buyers of Russian pipeline gas.

South Korea, Asia's third-largest importer of Russian LNG, expects to be able to continue imports, with the country's Financial Services Commission saying it would do whatever was necessary to facilitate trade.

Russian gas supply concerns underpin Asia’s spot LNG prices and Europe’s gas price benchmark

In Poland, Pawel Majewski, CEO of PGNiG (PGN.WA), said the company - which has a contract with Gazprom until the end of this year - could not simply switch to paying in roubles.

"Our contract partner can't freely change the payment method stipulated in the contract," he said.

Denmark's energy giant Orsted (ORSTED.CO), which also has a long-term take-or-pay contract with Gazprom, said the likely impact of the move was unclear.

RWE and Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's biggest Gazprom client, had no immediate comment on Thursday.

A top Italian economic adviser said on Wednesday the country would continue to pay in euros.

"Payment in roubles should in principle be possible without breaking sanctions as long as some commercial banks are excluded from the sanctions," Commerzbank said in a research note.

"But it now has to be renegotiated, and the prospect of worse conditions being forced to rewrite the long-term gas contracts is driving prices higher."

The setting of an early emergency trigger would require cooperation between municipalities, grid operators and the regulator, BDEW said, implying the government would have to oversee the effort.

The parties would identify bottlenecks and help to safeguard the prioritisation of customers, BDEW, which represents 1,900 operators in gas, power and water supply in Europe's top economy, said. read more

Half of Germany's 41.5 million households rely on natural gas for heat, while industry accounted for a third of the 100 billion cubic metres of national demand in 2021. The country is the biggest consumer of Russian gas.

Across Europe, the energy sector is already witnessing supply concerns and soaring prices of gas and electricity.

Russian gas deliveries westwards to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea rose slightly on Thursday, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline flowed east from Germany into Poland.

The Kremlin said that Serbia's concerns about rouble gas payments were a priority after the Serbian president, a Russian ally, said EU-member country Bulgaria must continue to supply it with Russian gas.

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Marwa Rashad and Nina Chestney in London, Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw, Valentina Za in Milan, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf, Yuka Obayashi, Kantaro Komiya and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo, Heekyong Yang and Joori Roh in Seoul, Jeanny Kao in Taipei and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Miranda Murray, Jason Neely, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis

