German gas consumption last week 30% below average - regulator















BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German gas consumption last week was about 30% lower than the 2018-2021 average due to warmer-than-usual weather, the energy regulator said on Thursday, boosting efforts to avoid a gas shortage this winter.

In the 42nd calendar week, nationwide gas consumption stood on average at 1,767 gigawatt hours per day (Gwh/day), compared to the corresponding average from the years 2018 to 2021 of 2,543 Gwh/day, according to data published by the Bundesnetzagentur agency.

It said temperatures during that week had been 2.5 degrees Celsius above the 2018-2021 average.

One of the conditions necessary for Germany to avoid a national gas shortage this winter is that households, businesses and industry slash consumption by at least 20%, the regulator has warned.

Writing by Paul Carrel and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams, Kirsti Knolle











