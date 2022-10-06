German gas consumption too high, situation could become serious - network regulator head















BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German gas consumption remains too high, and the situation could become very serious if usage is not significantly reduced, warned the head of the country's network regulator on Thursday.

"We will struggle to avoid a gas emergency this winter without at least 20% savings in private households, businesses and industry," Klaus Mueller told Reuters.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More











