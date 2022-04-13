German gas data portal to go live in October

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - A German portal that will collect live data from the country's biggest gas consumers will go live in October, the country's network regulator said on Wednesday, marking the latest step in preparations for an eventual halt in supplies from Russia.

All major gas consumers in Europe's largest economy need to register with the platform to give the Bundesnetzagentur - which would be in charge of rationing in case of an emergency - a detailed overview over consumption.

The regulator said an initial data collection would take place May 2-15.

Germany, which gets most of its gas from Russia, last month triggered an emergency plan to manage supplies should imports from Russia be stopped because of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Barbara Lewis

