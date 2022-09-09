German gas importer VNG to apply for state aid as energy crisis intensifies

A general view of a manometer at the gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - VNG (VNG.UL), one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian gas, will on Friday ask the government for aid to stay afloat, a move that will make it the latest European energy firm to request state support in response to plummeting Russian supplies.

"Until the start of the Russian war of aggression, VNG was a healthy corporate group contributing to the security of supply of gas in Germany," VNG, which is 74.21%-owned by German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE), said.

"The impacts of the Russian war on the energy markets placed VNG in an increasingly critical financial situation through no fault of its own," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Like Uniper (UN01.DE), which in July agreed to a government bailout now totalling 19 billion euros ($19.18 billion), VNG has been hit by a massive decline in Russian gas supplies, forcing it to buy replacement volumes at sky-high prices on the spot market.

VNG has two long-term Russian gas contracts with a total volume of 100 terawatt hours (TWh): one with Nord Stream 1, which is majority-owned by Gazprom (GAZP.MM), and one with Gazprom Germania, which has been under German trusteeship since April.

EnBW said last month the total potential damage from these two contracts "lies in the low single-digit billion euro range".

"The measures are directed at absorbing the currently accumulating significant losses from the replacement procurement of natural gas and at enabling business operations to continue," EnBW said in a statement on Friday.

"Ongoing talks between VNG AG with its shareholders and the Federal Government on options for stabilisation of the company continue in parallel," it added.

($1 = 0.9907 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.