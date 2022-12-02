German gas importer VNG withdraws request for state stabilisation measures

Companies EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG Follow















BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - VNG, one of Germany’s biggest importers of Russian natural gas, has withdrawn its request for state stabilisation measures, the economy ministry and parent company EnBW said on Friday, noting that they had reached a deal to secure the company's liquidity.

VNG had asked the government for state aid in September to stay afloat after it was hit by a sharp drop in Russian gas deliveries, forcing it to fill the gap in the spot market at much higher prices.

The two sides have since come to an agreement which will not require the government taking a stake in the company, EnBW said in a statement.

