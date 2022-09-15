German gas importers won't receive levy money until Oct. 31 - ministry document

General view at a compressor station of Dutch gas company Gasunie, that's specializing in gas transport with a more than 15500 kilometer long pipeline network in the Netherlands and Germany, in Embsen, Germany, April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German gas importers will not receive advanced payments from a levy on consumers intended to help energy firms deal with procurement costs before Oct. 31, according to a draft regulation from the German economy ministry seen by Reuters.

The importers will have to deal with the costs of the postponed payments themselves, according to the draft. However, the government will take necessary measures should importers prove their need for additional financial help, it added.

Under current law, the advanced payments could have been possible as early as September.

An economy ministry spokesperson would not comment on the draft regulation and added that the gas levy would be introduced as planned from Oct. 1.

The levy is set to be imposed from October 2022 to April 2024 and aims to share 90% of importers' additional costs of replacing a shortage of gas from Russia among both households and industrial consumers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.