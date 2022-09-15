German gas importers won't receive levy money until Oct. 31 - ministry document
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German gas importers will not receive advanced payments from a levy on consumers intended to help energy firms deal with procurement costs before Oct. 31, according to a draft regulation from the German economy ministry seen by Reuters.
The importers will have to deal with the costs of the postponed payments themselves, according to the draft. However, the government will take necessary measures should importers prove their need for additional financial help, it added.
Under current law, the advanced payments could have been possible as early as September.
An economy ministry spokesperson would not comment on the draft regulation and added that the gas levy would be introduced as planned from Oct. 1.
The levy is set to be imposed from October 2022 to April 2024 and aims to share 90% of importers' additional costs of replacing a shortage of gas from Russia among both households and industrial consumers. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.