German gas lobby group calls for gas stockpiling in face of Russian threat
BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German gas lobby group Zukunft Gas (Future Gas) said on Wednesday Germany must immediately start stockpiling more gas now that Russia is using the energy source as a political tool.
"We need to save gas now so that we have enough in winter," said the group's head Timm Kehler in a statement.
Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Escritt
