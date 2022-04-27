German gas lobby group calls for gas stockpiling in face of Russian threat

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed German and Russian flag colours in this illustration taken April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German gas lobby group Zukunft Gas (Future Gas) said on Wednesday Germany must immediately start stockpiling more gas now that Russia is using the energy source as a political tool.

"We need to save gas now so that we have enough in winter," said the group's head Timm Kehler in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.