German gas savings lost momentum last week - regulator chief















BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German gas savings lost momentum in the second calendar week of 2022, the head of the nation's network regulator said on Thursday, citing weekly consumption data that showed industry, households and businesses using 34% gas less than usual.

Savings had amounted to 38% the previous week, compared to the corresponding 2018-2021 average.

Regulator head Klaus Mueller said in a tweet that a drop in savings was expected due to cooler weather in the coming days.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











