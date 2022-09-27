German gas storage levels continue to slightly rise - regulator

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker checks a unit at Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filled to 91.32% of capacity, said the country's network regulator on Tuesday, marking a slight rise from 91.02% reported the day before.

European countries are racing to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's Bundesnetzagentur regulator has said that the event had no impact on security of supply.

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

