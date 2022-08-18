German gas storage levy set at 0.59 cents per MWh

A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A charge to fund the procurement and administration of German gas imports to boost national stocks has been set at 0.59 euro cents per megawatt hour (MWh), gas market operator Trading Hub Europe said on Thursday.

The gas storage levy, which is set to kick in from October 1, comes on top of another levy on end-consumers, designed to evenly distribute the cost of replacing Russia gas for utilities like Uniper (UN01.DE). read more This will already cost an average family hundreds of euros a year on top of elevated market energy prices.

This year's energy security law that was drawn up in response to lower gas exports out of Russia and soaring fuel prices, has three roles with regards to underground gas storage facilities:

It is required to tender for market-based additional gas purchases, on top of regular ones it already carries out in its original role as a market zone operator, which ensures the coordination of technical balancing services, and in a third measure can act as an outright buyer.

The cost of the measures are charged to gas shippers on the pipeline grid, who then roll over the cost, under a supervised mechanism, all the way to end customers.

Customers must by law be notified of the levy six weeks in advance of the proposed Oct. 1 start date, explaining the need to publish the level now and allow utilities to write to consumers in time.

The law says the storage levy will remain in place until April 2025. It will be first calculated in the fourth quarter of 2022 and every six months thereafter.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Madeline Chambers

