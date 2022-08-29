German gas storage progress better than expected, says regulator head

Flames from a gas burner on a cooker are pictured in a private home in this illustration picture taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Illustration

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

RATINGEN, Germany, Germany, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany is making better progress than expected in filling its gas storage facilities, but it's not enough to get the country through winter, said the network regulator head on Monday.

The storage facilities only serve as a buffer, said regulator head Klaus Mueller after visiting gas market operator Trading Hub Europe (THE), adding that gas would also be needed from Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and soon France.

He said that it was not possible to predict the consequences of maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline announced by Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2.

It would help Germany secure supply if at least 20% capacity continued to flow through the pipeline afterward, but "whether that will be the case, we don't know," said Mueller.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.