German gas supply is stable - energy regulator's report

A general view of the WINGAS gas storage facility near the northern German town of Rehden January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Gas supply in Germany is stable overall, with storage levels at 39.3%, the national energy regulator said in a daily report on Friday as it closely monitors possible effects of gas transit sanctions imposed by Russia.

The Kremlin on Thursday said it had imposed sanctions on companies including Gazprom Germania, a former unit of Russian state company Gazprom (GAZP.MM), and its gas trading subsidiary Wingas. read more

Energy wholesale prices were down on Friday after the government and Wingas said gas could be sourced elsewhere.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.