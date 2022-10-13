German gas usage drops among households, businesses, helped by weather















BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gas usage among German households and small and medium-sized businesses fell to below the average level of previous years last week thanks partly to warmer weather, the network regulator said on Thursday.

Households and businesses used 571 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/day) last week compared to the 2018-2021 average of 805 GWh/day, according to weekly data released by the Bundesnetzagentur agency.

"These are just snapshots but we can see the first efforts to save," agency chief Klaus Mueller said, adding that savings of at least 20% were necessary even in cold weather to get Germany comfortably through the winter.

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers











