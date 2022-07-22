1 minute read
German government calls news conference amid Uniper bailout talks
BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a news conference in Berlin at around 12.00 pm local time (1000 GMT) on Friday on energy policy, the government has announced.
The government has been negotiating a bailout deal for Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, and sources told Reuters that Finnish parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE) has agreed in principle to a deal. read more
