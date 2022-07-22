German government calls news conference amid Uniper bailout talks

The Uniper logo is seen in front of the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a news conference in Berlin at around 12.00 pm local time (1000 GMT) on Friday on energy policy, the government has announced.

The government has been negotiating a bailout deal for Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, and sources told Reuters that Finnish parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE) has agreed in principle to a deal. read more

Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan

