German government: intensive talks but no timeline on Uniper bailout
July 13 (Reuters) - The German government is holding intensive talks about giving support to the utility Uniper (UN01.DE) but there is no timeline on how quickly such talks will be concluded, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The government was supporting Uniper to prevent a liquidity crisis that could lead to insolvency, the spokesperson added.
Reporting by Matthias Williams
