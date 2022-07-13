German government: intensive talks but no timeline on Uniper bailout

General view of Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/F

July 13 (Reuters) - The German government is holding intensive talks about giving support to the utility Uniper (UN01.DE) but there is no timeline on how quickly such talks will be concluded, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The government was supporting Uniper to prevent a liquidity crisis that could lead to insolvency, the spokesperson added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.