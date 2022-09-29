German govt agrees relief package worth 150-200 bln euros - Handelsblatt

Companies Fortum Oyj Follow

Uniper SE Follow















BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The German government plans to launch a comprehensive relief package worth 150-200 billion euros ($145-194 billion) in response to soaring energy prices, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The package would include a gas price brake to cost a low-range three digit billion euro sum, the newspaper added.

($1 = 1.0319 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.