German govt unanimous in assessment of EU energy taxonomy - spokesperson

German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit reacts as he presents the logo for the G7 summit in Germany 2022 at a news conference in Berlin, Germany December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The new German government's coalition partners are in agreement on their assessment of the European Commission's proposal to classify nuclear energy and natural gas as sustainable energy sources, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The German government, consisting of the SPD, Greens and FDP, rejects the use of nuclear energy, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference.

But it has agreed natural gas can be used as a bridging technology for the time being and will discuss how to proceed going forward, he added.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray

