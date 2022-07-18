German government working urgently to find Uniper solution, economy ministry spokesperson says

General view of Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The German government is working with Uniper and its Finnish parent company to find ways to assist the troubled utility, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.

"We are in contact with Uniper, with Fortum, with all involved parties, and all are working urgently to find a solution," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, without giving further details.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

