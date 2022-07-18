1 minute read
German government working urgently to find Uniper solution, economy ministry spokesperson says
BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The German government is working with Uniper and its Finnish parent company to find ways to assist the troubled utility, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.
"We are in contact with Uniper, with Fortum, with all involved parties, and all are working urgently to find a solution," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, without giving further details.
Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray
