German govt's Uniper takeover to cost over 30 bln eur - Business Insider

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Uniper logo is displayed in this illustration taken September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Companies Uniper SE Follow

Fortum Oyj Follow

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The German government's takeover of utility Uniper (UN01.DE) is expected to cost over 30 billion euros ($29.97 billion), Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The government is close to agreeing a takeover deal, Business Insider said, adding that Berlin, parallel to the acquisition, still planned to impose a gas levy on consumers from Oct. 1.

In response to the report, a source told Reuters that the agreement is in the home stretch.

($1 = 1.0010 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Holger Hansen, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.