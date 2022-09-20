German govt's Uniper takeover to cost over 30 bln eur - Business Insider
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The German government's takeover of utility Uniper (UN01.DE) is expected to cost over 30 billion euros ($29.97 billion), Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.
The government is close to agreeing a takeover deal, Business Insider said, adding that Berlin, parallel to the acquisition, still planned to impose a gas levy on consumers from Oct. 1.
In response to the report, a source told Reuters that the agreement is in the home stretch.
($1 = 1.0010 euros)
