German H1 energy use down 3.5% on slower economy, high prices, weather

Power lines are pictured in front of the Weisweiler brown coal power plant of German utility and energy supplier RWE in Weisweiler near the western German city of Aachen, Germany, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German primary energy consumption fell 3.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022 due to a weaker economy, high prices and mild weather, industry statistics group AGEB said on Tuesday.

Issuing its January to June 2022 report, AGEB said Europe's biggest economy used 203.0 million tonnes of coal equivalent - an industry standard measure - in the period, down from 210.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Primary energy refers to raw energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables not converted into other forms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The IMF last week cut its GDP growth outlook for Germany in 2022 to 1.2% from 2.1% in April, but growth is still intact in the post-COVID recovery. read more

Energy savings were made as prices spiralled, an effect which would result in lower usage in the long-term because it meant that investments in efficiency would be more worth it, said AGEB.

Mineral oil use was up 7.3% year-on-year in the six months.

Gas use fell 15% as industrial consumers shunned sky-high prices and less gas was used in power generation where favourable weather patterns brought higher production of wind and solar electricity.

The power industry also saw higher input of coal to help close a supply gap caused by the closure of three nuclear plants at the end of 2021.

*One million tonnes coal equivalent unit equals 29.308 petajoules

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.