German industry warns of possible gas rationing

3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed German and Russian flags in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German industry associations warned on Thursday that gas rationing may become a reality in Europe's largest economy after the government triggered Phase 2 of its three-phase emergency gas plan.

"The danger is real that we are heading towards an under-supply and therefore a rationing regime," said Thilo Brodtmann, managing director of the VDMA engineering industry association.

"The burden of possible gas rationing must be borne jointly by all actors," said Dirk Jandura, president of the BGA wholesale, foreign trade and services federation.

Writing by Rachel More, Eiditng by Miranda Murray

