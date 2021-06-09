Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German minister sees possibility for gas to go via Ukraine in long term

1 minute read

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday progress is being made in talks with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea and believes the conditions can be created for gas to be transmitted via Ukraine in the long term.

A Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement is due to expire in 2024 but Maas said he envisaged that the time limit could be done away with.

"I expect that we can create the conditions to transfer gas through Ukraine in the long term," said Maas in parliament.

