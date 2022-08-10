German ministry: no new information on whether gas turbine is on way to Russia
BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Germany's economy ministry said on Wednesday he had no new information on whether a turbine that Russia says is holding back gas supplies to Europe is on its way to Russia.
"I myself at this point have no new insights," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
Germany's Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) carried out maintenance in Canada on the turbine for the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and said last Thursday it was ready to be returned immediately. But Russian gas exporter Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has said sanctions prevent the equipment from being shipped back to Russia. read more
