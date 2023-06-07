German network regulator wants higher returns for grid operators















BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator wants to provide operators of electricity and gas grids higher returns on equity, its president, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

For investments in new facilities, there could be a return on equity of around 7.09% in future, while for investments in old ones, the rate would remain at 5.07%, he said.

"We need the rapid expansion of the energy grids, especially for the transport of renewable electricity", he added.

Power grid companies including E.ON (EONGn.DE) and EnBW (EBKG.DE) have said they need more money to remain competitive when billions of euros must be spent to accommodate more wind and solar power production plants on the grids.

