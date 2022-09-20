German President Steinmeier says Mexico's Lopez Obrador offered to step up cooperation on LNG

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier shakes hands with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during an official welcoming ceremony, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 20, 2022. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered increased cooperation on liquefied natural gas in a meeting between the two leaders in Mexico City.

"The Mexican president offered to step up cooperation on liquid gas," Steinmeier told reporters in the Mexican capital following the meeting.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.