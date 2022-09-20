1 minute read
German President Steinmeier says Mexico's Lopez Obrador offered to step up cooperation on LNG
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered increased cooperation on liquefied natural gas in a meeting between the two leaders in Mexico City.
"The Mexican president offered to step up cooperation on liquid gas," Steinmeier told reporters in the Mexican capital following the meeting.
Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler
