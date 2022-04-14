Factbox: German refineries try to operate without Russian crude

Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, April 12, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. Picture taken by drone. REUTERS/Martin Schlicht

FRANKFURT/OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Germany, the European Union's largest economy and its biggest oil market, aims to halve its dependence on Russian oil by the summer and entirely end it by the close of this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Some of its refineries -- such as one at Schwedt controlled by Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Leuna -- depend on Russian crude supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. L3N2W62TE

Others, such as Miro, also partly owned by Rosneft, receive crude via the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline, which starts at the Mediterranean port of Trieste. Shell's (SHEL.L) Rheinland and BP's (BP.L) Gelsenkirchen get crude via the port of Rotterdam.

Germany's imports of Russian crude oil have already fallen to 25% of the total, down from 35% before the invasion, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on March 25. read more

The country's 10 largest refineries are able to process 2.1 million barrels per day or 104 million tonnes per year of crude oil.

