Factbox: German refineries try to operate without Russian crude

Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT/OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany, the European Union's largest economy and its biggest oil market, aims to halve its dependence on Russian oil by the summer and end it by the end of the year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Some refineries, such as one at Schwedt controlled by Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Leuna, depend on Russian crude supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. read more

The German government is working with energy firms to substitute Russian oil and has passed legislation that would allow it to take control of foreign companies in the event of an emergency. read more

Total has said it is seeking to end its dependence on Russian oil as soon as possible.

Others, such as Miro, also partly owned by Rosneft, receive crude via the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline, which starts at the Mediterranean port of Trieste. Shell's (SHEL.L) Rheinland and BP's (BP.L) Gelsenkirchen get crude via the port of Rotterdam.

Varo Energy which has a stake in Bavaria's Bayernoil, has said it uses crude from sources other than Russia.

Germany's imports of Russian crude oil have fallen to 25% of the total, down from 35% before the invasion, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on March 25. read more

The country's 10 largest refineries are able to process 2.1 million barrels per day or 104 million tonnes per year of crude oil.

Source: Shell, BP annual reports; company websites; Germany oil industry association en2x.

Compiled by Vera Eckert and Nerijus Adomaitis, additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Rowena Edwards, edited by Jason Neely

