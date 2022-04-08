German regulator appoints Gazprom Germania representative

The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - German network regulating agency the Bundesnetzagentur said on Friday it has appointed as a general representative to help manage Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and brought under state control on Monday. read more

"The general representative is Egbert Laege. He is a proven expert in the energy industry and a former board member of the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) bourse," the regulator said in a statement.

In a letter earlier on Friday, the authority had appealed to gas market operators to keep cooperating with Gazprom Germania, a trading, storage and transmission business, saying it was crucial to the function of the European gas market and beyond.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa

