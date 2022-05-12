German regulator does not expect immediate fallout from Russia's Yamal move

Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Thursday said a stop of Russian gas flows through the Yamal pipeline to Europe via Poland was not expected to endanger German supply security.

"Hardly any gas to Germany has been going through this pipeline for weeks," a spokesman for the regulatory authority said in a written statement.

"Most volumes went to Poland," he added.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.