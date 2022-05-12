1 minute read
German regulator does not expect immediate fallout from Russia's Yamal move
FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Thursday said a stop of Russian gas flows through the Yamal pipeline to Europe via Poland was not expected to endanger German supply security.
"Hardly any gas to Germany has been going through this pipeline for weeks," a spokesman for the regulatory authority said in a written statement.
"Most volumes went to Poland," he added.
Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers
