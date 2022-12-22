German regulator: gas consumption up, savings target missed















BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany fell far short of its gas savings target of 20% last week, when consumption rose due to cold weather, the energy regulator said on Thursday, warning that usage must come down again if a national gas shortage is to be avoided this winter.

Overall, gas consumption in Germany in the 50th calendar week was 12% higher than the corresponding four-year average from 2018-2021, according to the regulator's weekly consumption data. Compared to the previous week, consumption rose 20%.

Temperatures in the 50th calendar week were 7.9 degrees Celsius (46.22°F) colder than in the previous four-year average, the agency said, following a cold snap that saw sub-zero temperatures across much of the country.

"Additional consumption was expected with the cold temperatures," Klaus Mueller, head of the energy regulator, wrote on Twitter. "(This) should and must not continue in the next few weeks."

This week's average temperature is forecast at 5.9 degrees Celsius, back in the stable range, the regulator said, adding that gas consumption was therefore expected to ease.

