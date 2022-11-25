German regulator: gas stocks below 40% on Feb. 1 would be critical

Klaus Mueller, the president of Bundesnetzagentur speaks during an interview with Reuters TV at Germany's Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway in Bonn, Germany July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator chief Klaus Mueller on Friday said a filling level below 40% of the country's underground storage caverns would be considered a critical indicator making mitigating measures necessary to ensure gas supply in winter.

Currently, German inventories are 99% full, in excess of a Nov. 1 target for 95%, as Europe's leading economy has managed to offset a sizeable amount of delivery shortfalls after the near decline of Russian exports.

"Tense we would say is between 40% and 55% by the first of February, and should we be below that, this indicator would jump to critical," said Mueller, speaking to reporters in a web-cast press conference.

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks