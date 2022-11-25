German regulator: gas stocks below 40% on Feb. 1 would be critical















FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator chief Klaus Mueller on Friday said a filling level below 40% of the country's underground storage caverns would be considered a critical indicator making mitigating measures necessary to ensure gas supply in winter.

Currently, German inventories are 99% full, in excess of a Nov. 1 target for 95%, as Europe's leading economy has managed to offset a sizeable amount of delivery shortfalls after the near decline of Russian exports.

"Tense we would say is between 40% and 55% by the first of February, and should we be below that, this indicator would jump to critical," said Mueller, speaking to reporters in a web-cast press conference.

