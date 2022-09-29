German regulator green-lights RWE, Uniper concept for LNG regasification terminals

Logo of Uniper is pictured at the company's headquarters, as Germany agreed to nationalize Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator said RWE (RWEG.DE) and Uniper's (UN01.DE) management concept for floating LNG regasification terminals (FSRUs) chartered by the German government were in line with regulatory objectives for a transitional period until the end of March 2024.

"The FSRUs operated by RWE and Uniper will already contribute to securing gas supply from winter 2022/2023," Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The companies' management concept complies with the regulatory framework for a transitional period," he added.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray











