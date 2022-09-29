German regulator green-lights RWE, Uniper concept for LNG regasification terminals

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator said RWE (RWEG.DE) and Uniper's (UN01.DE) management concept for floating LNG regasification terminals (FSRUs) chartered by the German government were in line with regulatory objectives for a transitional period until the end of March 2024.
"The FSRUs operated by RWE and Uniper will already contribute to securing gas supply from winter 2022/2023," Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement on Thursday.
"The companies' management concept complies with the regulatory framework for a transitional period," he added.
