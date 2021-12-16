German regulator says Nord Stream 2 launch not expected in H1 2022

The two onshore pipe exits of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 are pictured at the landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator does not expect soon to make an eagerly awaited decision on the outstanding certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, its president said on Thursday.

"There will be no decisions in the first half (of 2022)," Bundesnetzagentur President Jochen Homann said with regard to the pipeline's certification.

The regulator said the operating company of Nord Stream 2 had started the process of setting up a subsidiary in Germany as required underGerman law.

The Bundesnetzagentur in November halted its certification process for the controversial pipeline, saying the consortium would have to create a German subsidiary first.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christoph Steitz and Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.