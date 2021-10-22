German regulator says in touch with Nord Stream 2 over certification issues

A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator expects that Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG will provide assurances that the controversial pipeline meets its requirements, it said on Friday by way of providing an update on the controversially discussed infrastructure.

"We are in conversations with Nord Stream 2 and expect that the necessary proof will be supplied," it said in a statement.

"At the Bundesnetzagentur we are monitoring compliance with the regulatory demands closely," it added.

The regulator also said that it was looking at processing applications by Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz and gas grid company GTSOU to participate in the certifying process.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray

