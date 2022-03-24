German utilities call for gas market early warning system

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany needs an early warning system amid signs its gas import situation may worsen, utilities association BDEW said on Thursday.

"There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate," BDEW said, citing Russia's demand for some clients to pay for gas in roubles. read more

BDEW said the national energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, needs to set criteria under which industries and sectors would continue to receive supply while household customers are protected under existing regulations.

The setting of an early emergency trigger would require cooperation among municipalities, grid operators and the regulator, BDEW said.

It would identify when bottlenecks become apparent and help safeguard the appropriate prioritisation of customers, BDEW said.

The energy sector is already witnessing supply concerns and soaring prices.

Half of Germany's 41.5 million households heat with natural gas while industry accounted for a third of the 100 billion cubic metres of national demand in 2021.

The BDEW represents 1,900 operators in gas, power and water supply. read more

Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely

