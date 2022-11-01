Germany to cap electricity prices for households, industry - govt draft















BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Germany will introduce a price cap on electricity for households and industrial consumers as part of measures to help Europe's largest economy weather an energy crisis, according to a draft document from the chancellery seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

For industrial consumers, electricity will be limited to 13 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) applied for 70% of the previous year's consumption, according to the document.

For households, prices will be capped at 40 cents per kWh for 80% of basic consumption, it added.

