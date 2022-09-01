Germany charters fifth floating LNG terminal

Workers stand at a construction site for a planned floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in the harbour in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The German government plans to charter another floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal for winter 2023/24, bringing the total number to five, as part of its strategy to diversify away from Russian energy.

The fifth state-owned floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) will come to Wilhelmshaven, where another FSRU is already planned, and has a capacity of 5 billion cubic metres per year, said the Economy Ministry on Thursday.

"All the steps we take to free ourselves as quickly as possible from the clutches of Russian imports are more necessary than ever," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck in announcing that the ministry's selection of companies to manage the FSRU.

E.ON Green Gas (EONGn.DE), Engie (ENGIE.PA) and Germany's Tree Energy Solutions (TES) will manage the new terminal, which they said should start at before the heating period 2023.

Germany in May leased four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for the import of at least 5 billion cubic metres a year each of seaborne gas, of which two are due to become available this year. read more

Berlin had previously said that a fifth FSRU could be taken into service by a private consortium.

