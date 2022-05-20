Germany could help explore Senegal gas field -German govt official

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - There's a possibility that Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal, a German government official said on Friday.

Government sources, speaking days before Chancellor Olaf Scholz starts a trip to Senegal, Niger and South Africa, said that the growing debt of emerging and developing countries was increasingly in focus, also due to rising interest rates.

