Germany declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

Flames from a gas burner on a cooker are seen February 1, 2017 in this illustration photo taken in a private home in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany declared on Wednesday an "early warning" that it could be heading for a gas supply emergency and said the measure was designed to prepare for a possible disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

Under Germany's existing gas emergency plan, the early warning is the first of three stages.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement that supplies were safeguarded for the time being and that Germany was closely monitoring supply flows with market operators.

"Nevertheless, we must increase precautionary measures to be prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia. With the declaration of the early warning level, a crisis team has convened," Habeck said in a statement.

Habeck said that the team, which includes members of his ministry, the German network regulator and network operators, would closely monitor the situation "so that - if necessary - further measures can be taken to increase supply security".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.